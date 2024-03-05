Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 140 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.47. 227,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

