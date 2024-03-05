Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Takes $128,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 1,275,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

