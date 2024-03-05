Kenfarb & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kenfarb & CO. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,311,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,879. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

