Kenfarb & CO. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,524. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

