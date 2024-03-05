Kenfarb & CO. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 497,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

ATO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. 1,001,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.