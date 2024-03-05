Kenfarb & CO. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,727,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850,438. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

