Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,265 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 91,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,942. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

