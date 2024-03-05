Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 191,521 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 75.3% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 270.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 140.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,915. The company has a market capitalization of $870.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last three months. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

