Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 74,655 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Insight Enterprises worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $185.91. The stock had a trading volume of 150,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,676. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

