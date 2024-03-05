Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

PLYM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 115,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.86 million, a PE ratio of 113.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 473.68%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

