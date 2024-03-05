Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Casella Waste Systems worth $34,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CWST stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.96, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

