Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of QCR worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after purchasing an additional 685,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QCR by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.