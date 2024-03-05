Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. 414,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

