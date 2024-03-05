Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of NV5 Global worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.9 %

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. 79,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,939. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.