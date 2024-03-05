Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Skyline Champion worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 116,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,234. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

