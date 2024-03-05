Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $20.75 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Tetra Tech worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,408,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.05. 154,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $184.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

