Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. MRC Global makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of MRC Global worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 21.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MRC Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.