Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,841 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 330,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,785. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.20%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

