Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Kirby worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $4,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 27.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 258,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

