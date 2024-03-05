Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,765 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,765 shares during the period. National Bank accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of National Bank worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in National Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 64,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

