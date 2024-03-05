Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,613 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Chord Energy worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. 636,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,468. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

