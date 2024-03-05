Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Gibraltar Industries worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROCK stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. 94,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,776. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

