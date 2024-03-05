Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

