Kensico Capital Management Corp Acquires 33,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for 1.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $296.08. 83,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,192. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

