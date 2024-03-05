Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 131,833 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,833 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises 6.5% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 2.79% of Brunswick worth $153,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 383,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,477. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

