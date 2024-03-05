Kensico Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $47,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 367,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,316. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $253.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

