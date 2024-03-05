Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

