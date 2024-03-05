Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 1,006,569 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 4.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Robinhood Markets worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $582,847.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,969,451 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 13,860,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,721,258. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.