Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,116 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $25.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.97. 2,913,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.29 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

