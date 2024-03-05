Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $19.63 Million in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,183,728 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,626,000. Tripadvisor comprises 4.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 450.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.