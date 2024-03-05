Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 6,957,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

