Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 265,528 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,000. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,242. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.