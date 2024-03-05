Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 121,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.