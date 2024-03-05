Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 249,892 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,892 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for 2.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $44,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.39. 1,677,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

