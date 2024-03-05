Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $12.09 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $36.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.45. 1,908,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,318. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

