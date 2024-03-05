Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW traded down $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,871. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.