Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.