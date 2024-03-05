Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
