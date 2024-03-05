Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $15.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.78. The company had a trading volume of 408,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $531.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.