KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Sells 1,531,200 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,200 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 23.7% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 1.44% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $142,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $3,799,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,290. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

