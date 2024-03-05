KGH Ltd Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

KGH Ltd bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,638,000. Permian Resources makes up about 1.1% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KGH Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Permian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 9,776,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,578. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

