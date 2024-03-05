KGH Ltd Boosts Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for approximately 5.0% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $94,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.