KGH Ltd Has $145.80 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

KGH Ltd raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. United States Steel accounts for 7.7% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KGH Ltd owned approximately 2.01% of United States Steel worth $145,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

