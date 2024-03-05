KGH Ltd Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 201,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $2,283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

