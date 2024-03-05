KGH Ltd Sells 1,976,800 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

KGH Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976,800 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up about 4.3% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KGH Ltd owned 2.01% of Equitrans Midstream worth $81,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.2% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $2,306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 3,011,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,437. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.