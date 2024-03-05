Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Raised by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 495,369 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises about 7.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after buying an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 2,565,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,858. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

