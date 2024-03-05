Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KXS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$153.80 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Insiders sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

