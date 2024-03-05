Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 150,157 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of SCYNEXIS worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 159,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCYX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCYX

About SCYNEXIS

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.