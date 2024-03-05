Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $11.87 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Flex worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.