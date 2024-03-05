Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $4.89 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,312. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

