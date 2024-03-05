Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 111,100 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000. Haemonetics comprises about 1.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

HAE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

